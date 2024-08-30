Limpopo court postpones bail application in pig farm killings
Updated | By Lesetja Makhura
The murder case against the farm owner and two employees accused of killing two women and feeding their bodies to pigs in Limpopo has been postponed to 10 September.
Farm owner Zachariah Olivier and his two employees, Rudolph De Wet and William Musora, appeared in the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court outside Polokwane on Friday.
They are accused of killing Maria Makgato and Lucia Ndlovu at Onvervaght farm in Sebayeng outside Polokwane nearly two weeks ago.
The bail application was postponed to allow the defence to consult with the clients.
"The matter is then postponed to 10 September 2024 for bail application in respect of applicants two and three and possibly applicant number one.
"All three accused will remain in custody up until then," said Judge Arshard Chaia.
Makgato and Ndlovu were shot and killed while collecting expired food at the farm.
Ndlovu’s husband, Mabutho Ncube, who was with them at the time, was also shot but survived the incident.
