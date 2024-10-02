Accused in Limpopo pig farm murder case back in court on Wednesday

Farm owner Zachariah Olivier and his two employees, Rudolph De Wet and Willian Musora, allegedly killed Maria Makgato and Lucia Ndlovu at Onvervaght farm in Sebayeng outside Polokwane in August.





They are facing charges of murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.





Musora is facing an additional immigration charge.





They previously appeared in the Mankweng Magistrate Court for bail application before the case was moved to Polokwane by the NPA.





"The DPP has issued a certificate of hearing the bail application in the regional court of Polokwane," said NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.





"The DPP has been entitled to choose any forum. That is why this matter is being moved from Mankweng to Polokwane for bail hearing purposes then the matter after that it will be transferred to the High Court."





State Prosecutor Joel Mamabolo also said the accused will be charged with a Schedule 6 offence.





During court proceedings last month, De Wet claimed that he was assaulted and tortured by police after his arrest and identified the officers who allegedly assaulted him.





His attorney, Jodi Meyer, told the court that they wanted to open a criminal case against the officers.





