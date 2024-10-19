Limpopo life insurance killings: NPA will oppose bail applications

The Limpopo police officer was arrested last week.





She allegedly pocketed R10m from insurance claims after fraudulently obtaining funeral, accidental and life policy covers from banks and insurance companies.





The 43-year-old Shokane-Kutumela, her sister Annah Shokane, aged 47, and her 27-year-old daughter Flora Shokane appeared in the Polokwane District Court on Friday.





Acting Senior Magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi postponed the matter to 30 October for possible bail application.





"As the state, we are going to oppose their bail as we have a strong case against the three accused persons," said Limpopo NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.





"The accused persons are facing counts of money laundering, fraud, and six counts of murder.





"The other two, they are facing the count of receiving the proceeds of unlawful activities plus defeating the end of justice."





Annah, who is a nurse by profession, and Flora were arrested at Mabokelele village on Thursday, a week after Shokane-Kutumela was arrested while on duty at Senwabarwana police station.





"It is alleged that Sergeant Kutumela fraudulently took out life and funeral insurance policies for multiple victims and has claimed a total of R10 million as the sole beneficiary,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.





"The payouts were made by various service providers, including ABSA, Standard Bank, Capitec, Hollard, Assupol, Old Mutual, Onelife, and Clientele. Kutumela is accused of sharing the proceeds with her sister and daughter."





Her alleged killing spree took place between 2019 and 2024.





In one instance, a woman was burned in her shack, while in another, a disabled man was discovered drowned in a dam.





Malabi-Dzhangi said more arrests could be made.