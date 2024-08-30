Authorities comb scene of deadly Mpumalanga township shooting

Paramedics say a child was caught in the crossfire in Mpumalanga township on Friday.

Earlier, ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said medics had to leave the scene and be on standby as it was not safe.

"Paramedics, together with SAPS, are still on the scene now that the scene is safe and secure.





"The 11-year-old little girl is currently on her way to a local hospital as she was rushed through to a clinic in the area by security officials to receive medical attention.

"The area has been cornered off, and all necessary role players are in attendance and investigating the circumstance."





