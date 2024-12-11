Another drowning at Durban beach

ALS Paramedics' Garrith Jamieson says they responded to an incident on Wednesday morning at Wedge Beach in Durban central.





He says lifeguards and the police's search and rescue team were trying to resuscitate a man, believed to have been in his 30s.





READ: Bodies recovered at Umdloti, Westbrook beaches





"Despite paramedics from multiple ambulance services' best efforts, the patient succumbed to his injuries.





"At this stage the exact events leading up to the drowning [are] unknown, however, SAPS will be investigating further."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)