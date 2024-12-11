Another drowning at Durban beach
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
There has been another drowning at a Durban beach.
ALS Paramedics' Garrith Jamieson says they responded to an incident on Wednesday morning at Wedge Beach in Durban central.
He says lifeguards and the police's search and rescue team were trying to resuscitate a man, believed to have been in his 30s.
"Despite paramedics from multiple ambulance services' best efforts, the patient succumbed to his injuries.
"At this stage the exact events leading up to the drowning [are] unknown, however, SAPS will be investigating further."
