Lifesaving SA braces busy weekend as holidays end

Lifeguard leader Dhaya Sewduth says that despite beach closures and challenging weather conditions, bathers are still flocking to KZN shores.

However, he says there's concern over the various factors contributing to the high number of drownings in the province.

More than 20 cases drowning incidents have been reported between November and January.

"We couldn't figure out what were the exact reasons of the drownings, but it’s coincided with the warm weather that was just boiling up, closure of schools, universities and people going on early holidays," says Sewduth.

"The drownings in the ocean, were the concern because all of those drownings happened at uncontrolled beaches. Unfortunately, for those victims they were caught in [drip] currents that they were familiar with."

Sewduth has called on the eThekwini Municipality to employ more lifeguards to help improve safety on the beaches.

"We call on the SAPS and Metro Police to continue their confiscation of alcohol on beaches. We also call on eThekwini Municipality to ensure that schools stay open and they're operational, because that will help meeting the need of residents to be able to learn how to swim and to learn survival from it, because the level of swimming skills in our nation is very low."

