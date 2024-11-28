Life sentence for two men who killed KZN taxi owner
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Detectives from the South African Police Service’s Provincial Taxi Violence Unit are being hailed for their efforts that have led to two men being sentenced to life in prison.
Mfanafuthi Madlala and Sifiso Sokhulu learned their fate at the Durban Regional Court on Tuesday.
They were convicted of the killing of taxi owner Siyabonga Ngcobo.
KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the 37-year-old was shot while driving in Greenwood Park in 2022.
"The provincial taxi violence detectives took over the investigations and hit the ground running, arresting the first suspect on the same day and recovered a licenced firearm. A day later, the second suspect was also cornered and arrested.
"The dedicated investigating officers collected strong evidence that connected the suspects with the murder and managed to convince the court to deny them bail until the day of their sentencing. Both suspects were also declared unfit to possess firearms."
