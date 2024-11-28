SASSA requests more time to probe SRD grant fraud

The investigation was launched after two computer science students from Stellenbosch University gave presentations in Parliament last month.

They said they had uncovered massive data breaches in the digital system's application process for the grant.

The pair found that 56 out of 60 fellow students on campus had an active Social Relief of Distress Grant profile that they never applied for.

Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe told a media briefing on Wednesday that their investigations have confirmed the allegations.

READ: LISTEN: Students who exposed SASSA system tell MPs ‘overhaul’ needed

However, she explained that they need more time to conclude their probe.

"The investigation is not yet conclusive for us to be able to say how many IDs [identity documents] were stolen or how much money did we lose. Hence, we went to parliament before the portfolio committee and requested for an extension and be given more time so that we can dive deeper and exactly those fundamental issues."

“This report that we tabled is only a preliminary report to show the allegations that were raised. We really appreciate the two from [University of] Stellenbosch."





