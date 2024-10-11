 At least eight killed KZN north coast crash
Updated | By Newswatch

At least eight people have been killed, many believed to be children, in a horrific crash on the KZN north coast.

A Toyota Avanza and a truck collided on the N2 south, just after the Mandeni Toll Plaza on Friday morning.

 

IPSS Search and Rescue's Operations Manager Phumlani Vezi says a massive emergency response is underway there, with the route likely to be affected for hours.


"All the emergency services are involved including fire and ambulance services. They are all trying to secure the scene."

 

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area

