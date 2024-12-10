 Lawyer in Meyiwa murder trial dies
Updated | By Newswatch

The lawyer representing one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has passed away. 

It's understood Thulani Mngomezulu had been ill and was last in court early last month.

 

Mngomezulu joined the matter during the trial within a trial in October last year.

 

He was due to cross-examine the lead investigator in the case at his next court appearance.


Meyiwa died ten years ago after being shot while at the home of his then-girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, on Gauteng's East Rand.

 

While it's alleged the national football captain was the victim of a robbery, the court hearing trial has also heard his death was a contract killing.

 

Five men are on trial for Meyiwa's murder.


