Lawyer in Meyiwa murder trial dies

It's understood Thulani Mngomezulu had been ill and was last in court early last month.

Mngomezulu joined the matter during the trial within a trial in October last year.

He was due to cross-examine the lead investigator in the case at his next court appearance.





Meyiwa died ten years ago after being shot while at the home of his then-girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, on Gauteng's East Rand.

While it's alleged the national football captain was the victim of a robbery, the court hearing trial has also heard his death was a contract killing.

Five men are on trial for Meyiwa's murder.





