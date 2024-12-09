Lamola reveals SA's G20 Presidency priorities

"Priority one, inclusive economic growth, industrialisation, employment, and reduce inequality. Priority two is food security. Priority three, artificial intelligence, data governance and innovation for sustainable development," he said.

Lamola spoke at a Sherpa meeting in Sandton on Monday.

It involves the leaders of each country in the G20, who take the discussions and agreements to the final group summit with heads of state and government.

Lamola also announced three temporary task forces will be set up during South Africa's G20 Presidency.

"The task forces initiative and the commission will be established to deliver tangible results. All of the priorities and the overall theme will influence working groups priorities and work plans."

South Africa's G20 Presidency website bearing the King Protea logo is set to be launched on Tuesday.

