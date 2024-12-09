Lamola reveals SA's G20 Presidency priorities
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Minister of
International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola has revealed the
priorities of South Africa's G20 Presidency.
Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola has revealed the priorities of South Africa's G20 Presidency.
"Priority one, inclusive economic growth, industrialisation, employment, and reduce inequality. Priority two is food security. Priority three, artificial intelligence, data governance and innovation for sustainable development," he said.
Lamola spoke at a Sherpa meeting in Sandton on Monday.
It involves the leaders of each country in the G20, who take the discussions and agreements to the final group summit with heads of state and government.
READ: Ramaphosa outlines G20 Presidency focus
Lamola also announced three temporary task forces will be set up during South Africa's G20 Presidency.
"The task forces initiative and the commission will be established to deliver tangible results. All of the priorities and the overall theme will influence working groups priorities and work plans."
South Africa's G20 Presidency website bearing the King Protea logo is set to be launched on Tuesday.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
J Sbu's top holiday activities for families
Who else is ready for a summer of fun with the kids? J Sbu shares his to...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Mariah Carey vs Michael Bublé: Who will take the crown?
It’s beginning to look a lot like all we want for Christmas is to give s...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago