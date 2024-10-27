Labour Migration Policy will see certain jobs reserved for SA Citizens
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
A law that will reserve certain jobs for South African
citizens is in the pipeline.
"There are opportunities that we are supposed to be rotating. We've got a lot of kids that come out of university that are very educated qualified," says Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth.
"There is a law that is in the pipeline, Labour Migration Policy, it's an amendment to ensure that certain categories of jobs are preserved for South Africans."
Meth says the government is making progress in amending the draft National Labour Migration Policy introduced in 2022.
It provides the framework for the regulation of the employment of workers, for the country to have an efficient labour market.
Meth says they will also aim to reserve more low-skilled jobs for South Africans and monitor the possible exploitation of foreign nationals.
"We think that employers mischievously want to try to dodge the laws of the Republic. They target to employ that vulnerable foreign brothers and sisters because they are not being paid the national minimum wage."
