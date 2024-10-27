ANC: Presidential Working Group making progress in eThekwini

The group was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa following consultations with the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other role-players earlier this year.

At the ANC's special NEC meeting in Gauteng on Saturday, COGTA Deputy Minister Dickson Masemola said the group's work will ensure improved service delivery.

"There is work on the ground about the city's stabilisation, where we have established several work streams.

"Those work streams are run and chaired by various national officials, the majority of them being director generals. They make sure that in their areas of work at a national level, whatever support we put on the ground in that Metro, does give us concrete results."

