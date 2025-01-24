La Lucia shooting victim confirmed as Prasa official

Jacob Khoaele died two nights ago when his car came under fire on Shelbourne Avenue.

In a statement on Thursday, PRASA revealed the 53-year-old had been the Infrastructure Manager in KZN.

The Group CEO Hishaam Emerann described Khoaele as a talented engineer who played a pivotal role in the rail recovery program.

As La Lucia residents reel from the shooting, the Ward 35 councillor says he will be meeting with the Durban North police next week about the incident.

Bradley Singh says they held a community meeting on Wednesday.

"We had police imbizo in Umhlanga and the issue was raised."

Police are still searching for the killers and have not given any further information.

Singh says the community is anxious, with local security companies having stepped up their patrols.

" The community of Umhlanga, La Lucia, Glenashley, they are not used to driveby shootings and assassinations. This is new for the community."





