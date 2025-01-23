Man killed in La Lucia shooting

Police and multiple emergency services attended the incident on Shelbourne Avenue on Wednesday evening.





While the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear, ALS Paramedics say they arrived to a cordoned off scene.





"Paramedics were shown to where a bakkie was found in the roadway which had sustained multiple gunshot holes in the door and front of the vehicle,” said spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.





“Paramedics found the driver a male believed to be in his thirties had sustained multiple gunshot wound to his body.





"Unfortunately there was nothing Paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene. "