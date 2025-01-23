La Lucia residents ‘stunned’ by deadly shooting
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
KwaZulu-Natal police have
launched a manhunt for the perpetrators who shot and killed a man in La Lucia,
north of Durban.
KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators who shot and killed a man in La Lucia, north of Durban.
Spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the 53-year-old victim came under fire on Shelbourne Avenue on Wednesday night.
“Police responded to reports of a murder and upon arrival at the scene, the deceased was found inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds,” said Netshiunda.
Meanwhile Durban North Community Policing Forum's Darryl Oliver said the community has been left stunned by the incident.
READ: Man killed in La Lucia shooting
"I mean obviously it is still very concerning having an instance like this in a very quiet residential area and we have had concerns from residents that are worried. At this stage it is also not looking like a random attack, it looks like they specifically looking at this person,” said Oliver.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: What's your Life Anthem?
Which iconic song is your life's anthem? Take our quiz to find out if yo...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Lawyers in KZN allegedly used AI to fake legal references
A Pietermaritzburg-based law firm is facing the music for allegedly usin...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago