La Lucia residents ‘stunned’ by deadly shooting

Spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the 53-year-old victim came under fire on Shelbourne Avenue on Wednesday night.

“Police responded to reports of a murder and upon arrival at the scene, the deceased was found inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds,” said Netshiunda.

Meanwhile Durban North Community Policing Forum's Darryl Oliver said the community has been left stunned by the incident.

"I mean obviously it is still very concerning having an instance like this in a very quiet residential area and we have had concerns from residents that are worried. At this stage it is also not looking like a random attack, it looks like they specifically looking at this person,” said Oliver.

