KZN's top matriculant says achievement ‘surreal’

Caden Govender ifrom Phoenix's Greenbury Secondary School in the Pinetown District scored seven distinctions.

"I have never in my wildest dreams anticipated this, it is just amazing to be honest,” he said on Tuesday.

“I have got so many people to thank obviously God, my mom, my brother, my late dad, even if he is not here, and all the support of staff Greenbury Secondary School and my friends."

Caden and other top achievers were recognised at a ceremony at the Durban ICC on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old plans to study actuarial science, and he is hoping to do that at Wits University.

He has advice to the class of 2025.

"Just be yourself, be unique, find your own methods, don't try to rely on what you think is proven. Just find you sweet spot and do things at your own pace."

Caden's mother, Lucy Govender, says she could not be prouder of her son.

"When I got the call saying he is in the top ten in the province that was it for me, it was amazing. It didn't matter what position then but today is emotional know that he is first position. I know his hard work and dedication; he really gave his all."

















