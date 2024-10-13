KZN Education works to identify schools of Mandeni crash victims

Seven children died in a horrific crash on the N2 south, after the Mandeni Toll Plaza, on Friday.

Their car and a truck collided head-on, claiming the life of their driver as well.

The Department’s Muzi Mahlambi says the loss of more young lives is devastating.

READ: KZN MEC calls for action against looters at crash sites

He says it is understood the children were not in school uniforms at the time of the collision.

"The learners were not going to the school. According to what we have gathered, they were coming from a party of some sort.

“The manner in which bodies were, it was not easy for us to identify them. But I think as from Monday, working with the relatives or families, we will then be able to identify them."









Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)