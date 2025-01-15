KZN Education happy with ‘smooth’ first day of school





The KZN Education Department says no major issues were brought to its attention, but that it should get a full picture on Wednesday evening.

Spokesperson, Muzi Mahlambi says they expect to be briefed by district officers.

"Whether there were any challenges and what were the resolutions to those challenges. [But ] ee are quite happy in the manner in which things unfolded."

Many parents were anxious and excited for their young ones as they took a big step into their futures. Some held hold their children’s hands up to the gates of their schools as they dropped them off in the morning.

"I was extremely proud of how resilient they were. They went to their teachers and there were no tears; no smiles either but definitely no tears. I was so proud of how strong I was because this is the first time my kids are going to school," said one parent.

"This morning for me was breeze; it was a 10 out of 10, and I say this because my son has been at the same school since Grade RRRR. So, the boys and girls in his class - some of them he was in nappies with," another parent added.





Little East Coasters told NewsWatch how their first day went.