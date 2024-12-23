KZN woman who was killed by partner laid to rest.

25-year-old Nontobeko Cele was stabbed in uMzinto, almost a week ago.





In a graphic post on social media, her boyfriend, Sibusiso Lawrence confessed to the murder, and posted pictures of her body.





Police found his body a day later.





He is believed to have taken his own life.





KZN Premier, Thami Ntuli will attend Cele's funeral in KwaCele today.





READ: Premier urges men to seek help after shocking uMzinto murder





It was the first of two fatal incidents that took place last week.





On Friday, a man is believed to have killed his partner and their three-year-old son before taking his own life in Umgababa, on the south coast.





Speaking over the weekend, ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula condemned the incidents.





"This highlights the ongoing scourge on violence against women and children in our society. These acts undermine women's dignity, especially women and children are vulnerable."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)