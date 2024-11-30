KZN woman who hired hitman to kill cop husband sentenced
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
The wife of a Durban police officer who was
murdered in May 2023 has been sentenced to life in prison.
Captain Zwelakhe Ntombela was shot and killed at his Umlazi home.
His wife, Nongcebo Ntombela is said to have ordered the killing.
The hitman, Mandlenkosi Ntombela, pleaded guilty in August 2023 in a plea bargain agreement.
He told the Durban High Court Nongcebo had given him two guns for the job.
He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Nongcebo was arrested later that month. It emerged she had taken her husband's firearms before the shooting.
The KwaZulu-Natal Hawks' Simphiwe Mhlongo says she learnt her fate in court on Friday.
"Durban High Court sentenced Nongcebo Ntombela to life imprisonment, plus 10 years' imprisonment for theft of firearms and two years' imprisonment for defeating the ends of justice."
