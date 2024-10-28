Ezemvelo KZN puts roaming elephants up for adoption
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife says it's looking for new homes for a herd of wild elephants that escaped from a game reserve in northern KZN.
The 30 animals have been spotted freely roaming the KwaCeza area since last week.
The organisation's Musa Mntambo says the elephants' escape from the privately owned reserve prompted several residents in Kwampumpula to evacuate out of safety concerns.
Mntambo says they've been monitoring the herd's movements.
He says they want to use non-lethal solutions to deal with the situation, adding that they've made an appeal to landowners to consider housing the animals.
"The elephants were going to the community area, and they did phone some NGOs to try and push the elephants, but they were pushing them towards the bush, and then they came again back into the community area. Anybody who might have land or somebody who wants elephants, we will even pay for the transport action."
Last month, nine of the animals that broke out of the Mawana Game Reserve in Vryheid were killed following an outcry from locals.
