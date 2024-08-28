Level 6 and 2 warnings for South Africa's coastline
Updated | By Bulletin
The National Sea Rescue Institute has issued a safety advisory as rough seas and severe weather hit parts of the South African coastline.
An Orange Level 6 warning is in effect along the Northern, Western and Eastern Cape coast, with heavy rain, strong winds, and dangerous swells expected.
In KwaZulu-Natal, a Yellow Level 2 warning has been issued between Port Edward and Richards Bay from Wednesday afternoon until on Thursday.
"Damaging waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea is expected between Port Edward and Richards Bay from this afternoon," the South African Weather Service said.
Impact-Based Warnings for today: Wed, 28 August 2024#saws#southafricanweather#southafrican#weatheroutlook#WeatherUpdate pic.twitter.com/tQQ24MO1Mw— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 28, 2024
Kwazulu Natal Today 's Weather overview: 28.8.2024 pic.twitter.com/NVYu18AMME— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 28, 2024
NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon has urged extreme caution, especially after recent rescues in Port Edward and Simonstown.
"NSRI are appealing to the public to be cautious around the coastline where storms around the coast, along the Northern and Western Cape coastline and spreading up the East Coast, coupled with the approaching new moon Spring tide that peaks on the 3rd of September creating rough sea conditions will cause dangerous surf and shoreline conditions. Extreme caution is advised."
