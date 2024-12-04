KZN uncle sentenced for raping niece

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty in the Esikhaleni Regional Court to violating the 11-year-old.





He was arrested after the girl's younger sibling caught him in the act.





KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara says during her testimony the 11-year-old told court she trusted her uncle, who she saw as a father figure.





"The incidents took place between March 2021 and August 2022. The accused and the complainant resided in the same house, and the accused is the complainant's biological uncle.





"The accused was sentenced to life imprisonment, and he was declared unfit to possess a firearm. In addition, the court ordered that his name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders."





