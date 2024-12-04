Gauteng deputy principal shot multiple times in office

The gunmen are said to have entered the premises of Northview High School in Balfour, north of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

They were under the guise of bringing the deputy principal a quotation for tree felling.

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona says police investigations are underway.





"As a department, we are deeply shocked by the brazen act of violence, which will not be tolerated in our environment.

"[We are] working closely with law enforcement agencies to make sure that all these perpetrators are brought to book."





