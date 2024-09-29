KZN Transport sets up satellite base on N3 ahead of expected snow

A yellow level two warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, excessive lightning and heavy rains over the northern interior today and the Midlands tomorrow.

A level one warning for disruptive rains has been issued for the south-western parts of the province tomorrow.

Light snow is predicted to begin falling in the southern Drakensberg on Monday and Tuesday.

In a statement, the department says a team from KZN's Road Traffic Inspectorate and the Transport Infrastructure Unit have established a base in Van Reenens Pass.

It's a week after thousands of motorists were left stuck in their vehicles on the route for almost 48 hours after severe snowstorms.

A woman died from hypothermia.

"In view of the light snow from Monday to Tuesday, we will be doing final tests of our road safety plans today because the South African drivers are not trained to drive in the snow the MEC has urged motorists to reschedule or postpone their journeys in anticipation of any eventuality," says Transport's Ndabezinhle Sibiya.





