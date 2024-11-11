KZN Transport to meet All Truck Drivers Forum amid shutdown threats
Updated | By Newswatch
KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC, Siboniso Duma, says the department will meet with the All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA.
The statement comes hours after a driver blocked the N3 at Harrismith on Monday morning amid unconfirmed reports of a nationwide truck shutdown.
Free State police have taken the man into custody.
In an interview with Newswatch, the ATDF-ASA distanced itself from any planned shutdown but said it could not rule out that they possibly participated.
KZN Transport spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says an informal meeting was held with the leadership of the forum on Sunday.
Sibiya says it was agreed that s formal meeting would be the next step to discuss issues.
"This meeting is being coordinated by the Head of the Department, Siboniso Mbhele. Importantly, we are fully aware that matters that have been raised by truck drivers are managed by the national government as they relate to the employment of foreign truck drivers.
"However, we wish to indicate that in our meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa last week and his national cabinet, which was followed by the Presidential Imbizo, the issue of socio-economic stability dominated the agenda.”
