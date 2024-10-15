KZN Transport to launch forum to improve road safety

Applications to join the KZN Transport Forum have opened, and 600 people around the province are being invited to apply.

The department's Ndabezinhle Sibiya says community participation is crucial to saving lives on the roads.

"A nominee must be a South African citizen, have completed Grade 12 and should not be on any full-time employment. Nomination forms are available on our social media platforms and in our district offices.





READ: Family grappling with loss of loved ones in Mandeni crash

"As we move forward, we want to see fully-fledged Community Road Safety Councils and Public Transport Passenger Associations.

"These structures will strengthen participatory democracy. In particular, we are determined to decentralise the decision-making process to each ward."

The forum's expected to launch early next year between February and April in different wards of KZN.





