KZN Transport confirms death toll on province’s roads now 23

The latest crash happened on Monday afternoon.





Two pupils lost their lives when the bus transporting them from school overturned on the R618 between Nongoma and Vryheid.





Forty-eight others were injured.





The Road Traffic Inspectorate's Sindi Msimang says the pupils are from Gelekedle High School in the area of Hlobane in northern KZN.





”This accident involved a bus full of learners. Seven learners sustained serious injuries. The driver fled the scene.”





On Saturday, six female members of the MK party were killed after the minibus they were travelling in crashed and caught on fire near Kranskop.





Twelve people, including four Lesotho nationals, were killed in a head-on collision near Greytown later that day.





Three people, including a child, were killed in a collision between between two cars in KwaDukuza that night.





Authorities are still in the process of identifying the victims.





At the same time, police in the Western Cape have confirmed that the number of fatalities in the Van Rhyns Pass bus crash has increased to 10.





They were killed when a bus carrying 42 passengers, including farm workers, plunged off the remote mountain pass on Monday.





ALSO READ: