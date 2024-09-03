Bus swerves off Van Rhyns pass, nine dead
Updated | By AFP
A bus carrying 42 passengers, including farm workers, plunged off a remote South African mountain pass on Monday, killing at least nine people, authorities said.
The bus crashed through an embankment on Van Rhyns Pass about 340 kilometres north of Cape Town in the early evening, the head of communication for the Western Cape province mobility department said.
Nine people were confirmed killed and 16 hurt, Muneera Allie told AFP.
The bus was carrying farm workers but details of the dead and injured could not yet be confirmed, she said.
The accident comes after a bloody weekend on South Africa's roads with more than two dozen people killed in several traffic accidents.
