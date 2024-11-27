KZN teen sentenced for killing school principal

The 15-year-old boy was sentenced in the Nongoma Regional Court this week.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says he was arrested in the area in April last year after 61-year-old Alpheus Ntuli was reported missing.

"When police were driving to a police station from Bhanganoma cottages where Ntuli was residing, they spotted his vehicle driving along Mkhuze Road.





"When they approached, the suspect sped off but later abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. A little later, Ntuli’s body was found dumped near a riverbank under a bridge in the Odwaleni area.

"Police traced the suspect to his place of residence at kwaSnqandi in Toyisa area where he was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition which he had stolen from his grandfather. The teenager was arrested and made several court appearances before pleading guilty to all charges, leading to his sentence."





