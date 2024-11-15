KZN Premier to address spaza shop compliance and food safety

Ntuli will meet with all KZN mayors and municipal managers at 9am to discuss the province’s approach to the national government’s draft municipal by-laws.

The by-laws aim to regulate operations of these outlets and enhance food safety standards.

The Premier’s office hopes the meeting will demonstrate how the by-laws can support small businesses and boost township economies.

The session will also outline provincial measures to combat the rise in food poisoning cases affecting children, which have been linked to snacks bought from Spaza shops near schools.

Last month, over 40 pupils in Mtubatuba, KZN, fell ill after consuming contaminated snacks, while a similar incident in Gauteng’s Naledi resulted in the deaths of six children.

