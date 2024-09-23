KZN residents urged to avoid ‘unnecessary travel’

The N3 along Van Reenen Pass remained closed on Sunday due to abandoned vehicles following heavy snowfall.





Over the weekend, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Free State and Eastern Cape experienced a major drop in temperatures.





On Saturday morning, several roads between Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal and Harrismith in the Free State, and the southern parts of Mpumalanga and Gauteng were closed due to heavy snowfall.





Tragically, a 39-year-old woman died from hypothermia in hospital on Saturday after being stuck overnight in one of scores of vehicles trapped in heavy snowfall.





Rescue operations continued on Sunday morning with dozens of people stuck in the snow.





On Sunday, kaMadlopha-Mthethwa addressed the media on the Provincial Government’s interventions in response to the current storm and severe weather conditions impacting the province.





“We urge all residents to remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines and avoid unnecessary travel to ensure their safety during these challenging weather conditions.





“As provincial government we wish to extend deepest condolences to the family of the victim who tragically lost their lives due to hypothermia during the recent snowstorm. Provincial government stands ready to offer support to the affected families”.





Accompanying the Premier was Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi, who says most affected municipalities are uThukela District, uMgungundlovu district and the Harry Gwala District.





“All passengers that were on the road have accounted for. As of last night, there was a total of 1,823 vehicles that were stuck on the N3 between Van Reenen’s Pas all the way through to Montrose up to the Mooi River plaza.





“All cars have been evacuated but there is still a problem of trucks abandoned on the road that still need to be cleared. Therefore, we urge people to stay away from the N3 because while the road has been opened but the cleaning up process needs to happen, the driving conditions are still very dangerous because of the black ice and the rainy conditions.”





On Monday, the acting premier is set to visit the centers that have been set up to assist the stranded motorists to distribute relief material.