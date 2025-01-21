KZN Public Works vows to make corruption files public

In a briefing on Tuesday to detail the department's measures against corruption, MEC Martin Meyer revealed 35 disciplinary actions have been taken.

These range from written warnings to suspensions without pay

"The department has successfully implemented recommendations from 10 forensic investigations conducted by the office of the premier or OTP. As a result, four disciplinary matters are ongoing, and six additional forensic investigations are currently underway under the OTP with final reports pending."

Meyer said while the cases are sensitive in nature, the files will be declassified at the right time.

Earlier this month, the department's director of Supply Chain Management was sacked for gross misconduct.

Meyer believes most officials in his department are ethical.

"Despite attempts by some to defend the wrongdoings by calling this a witch hunt as KZN public works and infrastructure, we cannot turn a blind eye if we want to make this department work for the people of KwaZulu-Natal and turn this province into one construction site."

