KZN Public Works unveils plan for abandoned buildings

Department head Vish Govender addressed the media and stakeholders on day one of the Build KZN Better Conference on Tuesday.

He said these buildings attract crime and devalue surrounding properties, and their strategy includes rehabilitation for social upliftment.

"We have agreed that we have to reimagine abandoned buildings as centres for social and economic upliftment.

"A district school has now become a skills hub for training youth. This, ladies and gentlemen, is a testament that every structure has the potential to breathe life into its community.

"The second strategy that we looked at and thought about, and we are passionate about it, is agreeing on property solutions,” said Govender.

