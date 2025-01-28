KZN Public Works unveils plan for abandoned buildings
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
KZN's Department of Public Works says it has adopted a
five-step plan to address the escalating issue of unused and abandoned
government buildings.
KZN's Department of Public Works says it has adopted a five-step plan to address the escalating issue of unused and abandoned government buildings.
Department head Vish Govender addressed the media and stakeholders on day one of the Build KZN Better Conference on Tuesday.
He said these buildings attract crime and devalue surrounding properties, and their strategy includes rehabilitation for social upliftment.
READ: Meyer: Renovated govt buildings could be sold
"We have agreed that we have to reimagine abandoned buildings as centres for social and economic upliftment.
"A district school has now become a skills hub for training youth. This, ladies and gentlemen, is a testament that every structure has the potential to breathe life into its community.
"The second strategy that we looked at and thought about, and we are passionate about it, is agreeing on property solutions,” said Govender.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Call for tourists to stay in vehicles after elephant attack
After a recent attack on a tourist by an elephant at the Kruger National...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago
-
School girls get creative when school confiscate smartphones
When trying something new, there's often resistance from a part of the ...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago