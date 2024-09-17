KZN Public Works set to change tender system

Martin Meyer says communication is a major issue, adding they've also picked up problems with the blacklisting process.

"One of the things we're working on is improving the communication system between the different Departments, making sure that we have one centralised system of who gets tenders so that we have a very quick and easy reference.

“Contractors might be blacklisted in one Department, let's say Human Settlements, but we wouldn't know that in public works and we'd still give tenders to those people."

He says red tape and bureaucracy remain obstacles for SMMEs trying to enter the market, especially for women and young people.

Meyer says some of them are still having difficulty understanding tender documents.

"We are also looking at getting rid of the red tape, making it a lot easier to apply and putting things in place so we can help these small new players to enter the market.

“We're specifically, of course, focusing on women and the youth. We have set ourselves a target of having 30% involvement from women players in the construction industry, and we're well on our way to reach that target."





