Relief efforts underway as Msunduzi fire leaves 9 families homeless

A blaze swept through an informal settlement in Pietermaritzburg's Northdale area over the weekend.

"We're still trying to find accommodation for some of them. The owner of the property is trying to accommodate them in his home and in other structures that he has," said local ward councillor Renisha Singh.

She said investigations are underway to establish the cause of the blaze, which left nine families homeless.

"There are allegations of either a candle or electricity cables that started the fire. None of that has been confirmed."

Singh said they previously notified the municipality of illegal structures being built at the Springvale Road property.

"The property has been known for tenant farming. We've been trying to get the municipality to actually take down those illegal structures, but they were given contravention notices and they obviously didn't act on them."

uMsunduzi Municipality says disaster response organisation, the Gift of the Givers, will also be providing assistance.





