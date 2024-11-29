KZN Public Works says reduced debt owed to contractors
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure in KZN says it's made progress in reducing its debt of over R500 million owed to contractors.
The department has been working on minimising payment delays to service providers, saying the problem has affected completion deadlines.
In some cases, contractors were reported to have abandoned work on sites.
Spokesperson Steve Bhengu says delayed payments have prolonged the waiting period for essential services such as hospitals and schools in communities.
"The acting head of the department, Dr Vish Govender, formulated the establishment of the Rapid Response Team, which aims to tackle challenges confronting the department whilst working to restore the department to being an effective implementing agent.
"Part of the mandate of the unit is to speedily resolve challenges of persistent material irregularity, challenges with financial management, delays in procurement processes, fraud and corruption, and non-compliance with regulatory requirements, especially with the payment of suppliers."
