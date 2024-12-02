KZN primary school guard jailed for rape
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
An Empangeni primary school security guard has been handed a life term for child rape.
The regional court heard how Ayanda Lembede preyed on two schoolgirls aged eight and nine between 2021 and 2022.
It's understood the 37-year-old Lembede threatened to killed the children if they told anyone.
KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara says one of the girls eventually confided in her mother.
The other pupil then spoke out afterwards.
"The Empangeni Regional Court sentenced Ayanda Lembede to life and 10 years imprisonment for the rape, and sexual assault of two children aged eight and nine years old.
"While he was also charged with rape of the other girl, the court convicted him on the competent verdict of Sexual Assault. To this end, he was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.
"He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm. In addition, the court ordered that his name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders and that he be deemed unfit to work with children."
