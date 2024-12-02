Drugs worth R86m found at Durban warehouse

It's understood the consignment arrived through the port.

Newswatch was at the warehouse on South Coast Road on Monday.

Several containers have been pulled out for processing in the warehouse's docks.





Inside are countless bags labelled as Brazilian beans; but instead of beans - eight large bags of cocaine were discovered inside one of the containers.

Each bag weigh between 20 and 30 kgs.

Newswatch was told that the drugs were transported to the Durban Harbour from South America.

The value of the drugs is estimated at R86.5 million.

