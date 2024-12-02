Drugs worth R86m found at Durban warehouse
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Authorities have discovered a shipment of cocaine at a warehouse in Durban.
It's understood the consignment arrived through the port.
Newswatch was at the warehouse on South Coast Road on Monday.
Several containers have been pulled out for processing in the warehouse's docks.
READ: BMA beefs up security to detect pesticide imports
Inside are countless bags labelled as Brazilian beans; but instead of beans - eight large bags of cocaine were discovered inside one of the containers.
Each bag weigh between 20 and 30 kgs.
Newswatch was told that the drugs were transported to the Durban Harbour from South America.
The value of the drugs is estimated at R86.5 million.
KZN Provincial Commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has arrived at the scene where an estimated R86.5 million rands was recovered. pic.twitter.com/M4A46zdg3w— ECR_Newswatch (@ECR_Newswatch) December 2, 2024
