KZN Premier: Women must not tolerate abuse

On Saturday , Ntuli attended the funeral of Ayabonga Mjilo who was allegedly strangled to death by her manager, Mfanafuthi Kunene in December.

The young woman was reported missing on Christmas day and her body later found buried in Kunene's yard in Inanda.

The 23-year-old was laid to rest at her home in the Hlokozi area, south of KZN.

Speaking at the funeral, Ntuli said it is disheartening that women are abused by people they know.

" Women should open their eyes because even if you're not dating that person, men tend to take advantage. Women face abuse everywhere.

“Just imagine someone you work with, a senior who knows he should be protecting you, but fails to do so. So, now is the time to stand up and put our foot down and call for an end of gender- based violence. It must stop."

Kunene is due back at the Durban Magistrate's court for murder and kidnapping charges in February.

















