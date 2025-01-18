KZN Premier aims to have forensic lab running by year-end
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
KZN premier Thami Ntuli says they hope to have a forensic lab to process DNA evidence up and running before the end of the year.
KZN premier Thami Ntuli says they hope to have a forensic lab to process DNA evidence up and running before the end of the year.
The facility will help to fast track DNA tests needed in police investigations.
Speaking to Newzroom Afrika Ntuli says land has been made available by KZN public works for a facility in Durban.
He's says having a local lab will be vital in solving GBV cases that are being delayed by backlogs.
READ: Police investigate discovery of three shot dead in Ntuzuma
" It's all dependent on the police to say we can carry on but on our side we have someone who is ready to assist with the money to either build or put equipment.
"I will be engaging with the Ministers of Police and Public Works to try and seek for concurrence in the use of the facility."
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
Gender reveal drama: Worst mother-in-law ever!
A mother ruined her son's perfect gender reveal moment and made it all a...East Coast Breakfast 21 hours ago
-
TikTok's US ban: What you need to know
TikTok's US ban may see 170 million users leave the app, but a White Hou...Stacey & J Sbu 1 day, 2 hours ago