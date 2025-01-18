KZN Premier aims to have forensic lab running by year-end

The facility will help to fast track DNA tests needed in police investigations.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika Ntuli says land has been made available by KZN public works for a facility in Durban.

He's says having a local lab will be vital in solving GBV cases that are being delayed by backlogs.





" It's all dependent on the police to say we can carry on but on our side we have someone who is ready to assist with the money to either build or put equipment.





"I will be engaging with the Ministers of Police and Public Works to try and seek for concurrence in the use of the facility."