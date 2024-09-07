KZN Premier Ntuli to tackle undocumented foreigners and business compliance

He says three undocumented migrants and a firm owner were arrested yesterday during a series of business raids in Mandeni, north of Durban.







Ntuli says the raids were meant to asses the working conditions of companies in the area.





He revealed that many factories are employing undocumented foreigners as cheap labour.





" Compliance is the order of the day."





" All businesses must comply in terms of the minimum wage, in terms of the hours and basic conditions of employment. They must comply. We will be doing something to ensure that we address those issues."



