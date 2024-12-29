GBV in KZN ‘extremely alarming’ - Premier

He was speaking at the funeral service of Bongeka Makhathini and her three-year-old son in Umgababa, on the south coast on Saturday.





The 21-year-old and her toddler were allegedly murdered by her partner, who then took his own life, in the area last week.





It's one of several GBV incidents in the province in the past two weeks.





In another recent incident, Umzinto resident Nontobeko Cele was killed allegedly by her ex-fiancé who admitted to stabbing the 25-year-old in a video on Facebook before taking his own life.





READ: KZN Premier calls for more action to curb GBV





Last Monday, police revealed that an 18-year-old was fatally stabbed allegedly by her partner in Harding.





Premier Ntuli believes substance abuse is one of the factors that contribute to domestic violence and says it needs to be addressed.





"The issue of drugs which are all over and alcohol which is available to everyone, whether they are working or not working, young or old, and number of taverns and shebeens in our society."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)