KZN police probing origin of Bluff warehouse contents

The discovery was made on Wednesday afternoon during a joint operation in the Mobeni are, led by KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Premier Thami Ntuli.





Expired food items and counterfeit goods were found in four warehouses, including in Bluff and South Coast Road.







Food items such as noodles and baby food were found packed tightly - nearly reaching the roof of the dark warehouse.





The items were found near chemicals and alcohol, as well as medicines and spices.





Mkhwanazi said they believe the products had already expired by the time they reached the country’s shores.





"The contamination already starts on the ship coming in. What happens when one of those chemical bottles breaks inside the container, it messes up everything inside there.



