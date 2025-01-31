KZN police lauded for taking down gang leader

He says the most wanted suspect headed up the West Gang, which has been terrorising the communities of Inanda and KwaMashu.

Mkwanazi says officers received a tip-off on Thursday and tailed the crime boss and two others who had reportedly driven to Umhlanga to collect drugs.

There was a shootout later with police on Vincent Dickinson Road in Cottonlands in Verulam, and two people, including the 22-year-old gang leader, were killed.





Mkhwanazi was speaking to reporters at the scene.

"The police have been tracking this suspect since one in the morning. He is the feared leader of the West Gang which is made up of young men. He was wanted in more than 20 cases and is alleged to have killed over 10 people alone.

"There are also other crimes his gang members have been linked to. I think a lot of families in Inanda and KwaMashu will be relieved - now that he was been found - and the hope is that criminal activity will decrease. But we are still looking for other members of the gang."





