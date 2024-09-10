 KZN police hunting for 15 CIT suspects
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

KZN police hunting for 15 CIT suspects

Updated | By Noxolo Miya

Detectives are trying to track down a gang involved in an attempted cash-in-transit robbery in Sawoti on the KZN south coast

generic crime scene image police tape and police van
Celumusa Zulu

Police allege that a group of 15 men bombed a cash-in-transit vehicle on the R612 in the Dumisa area over the weekend.

 

Provincial SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the security guards driving the cash van came under fire.

 READ: Three left injured in Richmond CIT robbery

"The suspects reportedly ambushed the cash delivery truck and shot at it until it came to a standstill. The guys were able to alert from the truck and hide in the bush."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.