KZN police hunting for 15 CIT suspects

Police allege that a group of 15 men bombed a cash-in-transit vehicle on the R612 in the Dumisa area over the weekend.

Provincial SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the security guards driving the cash van came under fire.

"The suspects reportedly ambushed the cash delivery truck and shot at it until it came to a standstill. The guys were able to alert from the truck and hide in the bush."

