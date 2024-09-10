KZN police hunting for 15 CIT suspects
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
Detectives are trying to track down a gang involved in an attempted
cash-in-transit robbery in Sawoti on the KZN south coast
Detectives are trying to track down a gang involved in an attempted cash-in-transit robbery in Sawoti on the KZN south coast
Police allege that a group of 15 men bombed a cash-in-transit vehicle on the R612 in the Dumisa area over the weekend.
Provincial SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the security guards driving the cash van came under fire.
READ: Three left injured in Richmond CIT robbery
"The suspects reportedly ambushed the cash delivery truck and shot at it until it came to a standstill. The guys were able to alert from the truck and hide in the bush."
