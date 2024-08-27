Three left injured in Richmond CIT robbery

The incident took place on the R56 on Monday night.





It's believed a CIT vehicle was travelling on the road when it was attacked by suspects.





Fhonny Gobrie from Richmond Private Ambulance, says they were called by a petrol attendant from a nearby garage to assist.





"When we got there, we attended to a policeman, who was shot and while we were attending to him, a car drove into the garage with occupants that were also shot. We stabilised both the patients."





He says paramedics returned to the scene after transporting the victims to hospital.





"When we came back the city officer was shot on his finger, they also took him to hospital. All law enforcement from different areas came and the roads were closed for a good couple of hours."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)