KZN police hunt for more suspects after KwaDukuza shootout

On Monday night, two suspects were killed in a shootout with police in KwaDukuza's Thembeni area.

They were wanted for robbery and murder.

Police say they have been on the lookout for these suspects for some time and nearly arrested them last week.

On Monday afternoon, officers tracked the gang to the Thembeni area and attempted to stop their vehicle.

Two of the suspects exited the car and opened fire on the police.





Both were killed during the gun battle. A 41-year-old woman, the driver, was unharmed and arrested.

One of the police officers was shot three times but was saved by his bulletproof vest.

It was found that the vehicle the suspects were using belonged to a police officer.

However, no connection has been found between the officer and the suspects, who have been linked to four murder cases, one attempted murder case and one house robbery.

The search continues for more suspects.





