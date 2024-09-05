KZN police hailed for ‘clamping down crime’
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) has commended the police for their swift action in clamping down on wanted murder suspects in KZN.
Earlier this week, six suspects were killed during a gun battle with officers in Durban's Point area.
The gang was wanted for a series of crimes, including extortion.
They were also linked to four murders in Mariannhill and three in Mpumalanga Township last week.
"We want to appreciate the leadership of General M and commend the exemplary performance of his team in their efforts of making sure that our streets are safe as we know they face armed criminals on a daily basis," says the union's Nthabeleng Molefe.
