KZN police hailed for ‘clamping down crime’

Earlier this week, six suspects were killed during a gun battle with officers in Durban's Point area.

The gang was wanted for a series of crimes, including extortion.





They were also linked to four murders in Mariannhill and three in Mpumalanga Township last week.

"We want to appreciate the leadership of General M and commend the exemplary performance of his team in their efforts of making sure that our streets are safe as we know they face armed criminals on a daily basis," says the union's Nthabeleng Molefe.





